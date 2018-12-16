Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Lamar Maqhah Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.
Jeremy Britton — age 43, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of controlled substance distribution, attempted escape and attempted second-degree assault.
Donnie Croft — age 26, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, robbery and vehicular eluding.
Ivan Davila — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Charles Ihlenfeld — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and controlled substance possession.
Dewayne Jones — age 27, 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, weapons possession and menacing, domestic violence.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Gabriel Morrow — age 26, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, possession of forged instrument and controlled substance possession.
Cynthia Michelle Outerbridge aka Anderson — age 46, 5 feet tall, 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.
Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375, 277-C15425.