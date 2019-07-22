Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jason Aplin — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, failure to appear and assault on a peace officer.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Noah Burton — age 19, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by previous offender, violation of parole and theft.
Steven Coombs — age 51, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Daniel Cyr — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Zakkary Haze — age 26, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing/domestic violence and vehicular eluding.
Victor Vialpando — age 46, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16141, 277-M16311.