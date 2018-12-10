Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Steven Lee Crowbridge — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping and intimidation.
Louis Fancher — age 29, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.
Jerry Flores — age 47, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Isaiah Joshua Lee Houston — age 19, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Devante Humphrey — age 26, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender.
Johnny Leonguerrerro — age 43, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.
Vincent Lee Summers — age 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Garrick Demon Terrell — age 46, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of false information to a pawnbroker and fraud.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375, 277-C15425.