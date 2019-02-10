Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.
Nicollette Gheiler — age 25, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of probation violation.
Devante Humphrey — age 27, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Darius Pittenger — age 40, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree trespass.
Tarence Wade — age 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 271 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, weapons possession, trespassing.
Jade Thomas Whitledge — age 40, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15602, 277-M14857, 277-C15672, 277-C15709.