Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Raymond San Nicolas Fernandez — age 45, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime with weapon, assault causing injury with deadly weapon, felony menacing with weapon, criminal mischief, trespass, auto and theft.
Samual Domonic Johnson — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order, harassment and driving under restraint.
Francisco Angelo Maldonado — age 38, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon, robbery, motor vehicle theft, assault and harassment.
Darla Ranay Mulvany — age 44, 5 feet tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon; felony menacing with weapon; providing false information to pawnbroker; theft; driving without license; and expired registration.
Andre Samuel Rivera — age 30, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of trespass, careless driving, failing to report accident, controlled substance, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, theft, child abuse and harassment.
Eric Jermaine Silver — age 21, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004.