Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to appear.
Amanda Nicole Juarez — age 28, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, failure to appear and failure to comply.
Ronald Lane Kiedinger — age 29, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Raymond Lynn — age 35, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on attempted escape.
Chelsea Mata — age 29, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing and criminal impersonation.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays):
277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173, 277-C15216.