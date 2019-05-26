Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Mark Caldwell — age 28, 6 feet tall 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and domestic violence.
Thomas Jacob Kitzman — age 20, 5 feet tall 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, prohibited acts (pawn) and theft. Kitzman is considered armed and dangerous.
Raymond Lynn — age 34, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blond hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of attempt to escape.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Marianna Moore — age 26, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation and burglary.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.
Richard Anthony Otero — age 32, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of probation violation, assault and obstruction.
Danerick Perry — age 23, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and menacing.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and reckless driving.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-C16093. 277-C16121.