Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Devon Malik Bailey — age 19, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 151 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault on a child-person of trust.
Aymard Camargo — age 55, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Jaravis Malik Glass aka Jaravis Carter — age 20, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.
Erik Miller — age 31, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and vehicular eluding.
Marianna Moore — age 26, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation and burglary.
Tyler Pittman — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession, false information, fraud and identity theft.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding/reckless driving.
Kevin Severson — age 54, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape.
Pablo Tafoya — age 23, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15173, 277-W10741, 277-C15904, 277-M15841, 277-C15962.