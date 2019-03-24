Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Kenneth Charles Boyd — age 37, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, failure to appear, failure to comply.
Christopher Chavez — age 35, 5 feet tall 9 inches tall, 168 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, escape, weapons possession and drug possession.
Glen Frost — age 30, 5 feet tall 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape, aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Isaac Adam Phifer — 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, ID theft, MVT Menacing, domestic violence.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14857, 277-C15672, 277-C15709, 277-M15682, 277-C15762, 277-C15173, 277-W10741.