Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shane Norman Carty — age 38, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by previous offender.
Robert Harris — age 31, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and criminal mischief.
Elizabeth Jeanette Lemuel — age 35, 5 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of human trafficking minor, pimping of child and pimping.
Noah Thomas Nims — age 29, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking - emotional distress and harassment.
William Nathan Pickett — age 26, 6 feet tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault - strangulation, assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
