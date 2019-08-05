Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Zachary Nigel Burns — age 28, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Marlon Chamorro — age 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex offender - failure to register.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.
Daniel Cyr — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 6 feet tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, reckless driving and failure to comply.
Robert Lee Porter — age 20, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
Quinn James Scaggs — age 18, 6 feet 2 inched tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16141, 277-M16311.