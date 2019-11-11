Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.

Octavio Rene Dominguez-Martinez — age 32, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.

Rene Alfredo Hidalog-Abad — age 46, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of Kidnapping, assault and harassment.

Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W16492, 277-W16067, 277-M14809, 277-M16506, 277-M15573, 277-W14786, 277-M16607.