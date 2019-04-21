Robert Adam Andrews
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.

Ulises Caraveomontoya — age 29, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 187 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession.

Zebulon Louis Dryer — age 31, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contempt of court/failure to comply.

Raymond Lynn — age 34, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blond hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of attempt to escape.

Jose Martinez — age 22, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, menacing and identity theft.

Marianna Moore — age 26, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation and burglary.

Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape, wanted for questioning in homicide.

Richard Anthony Otero — age 32, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of probation violation, assault and obstruction.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15173, 277-W10741, 277-C15904, 277-M15841, 277-C15962.

