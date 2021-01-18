Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Adam Michael Ahrens — age 42, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of parole order violation - criminal and parole order - civil and harassment.
Josiah Ezekiel Brown — age 19, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault causing injury and harassment.
Robert Harris — age 31, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and criminal mischief.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 6 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery - intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Ernest Javar Muldrow — age 35, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted murder, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, telephone obstruction, assault, false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief.
William Nathan Pickett — age 26, 6 feet tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault - strangulation, assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief.
Anthony Daniel Ramos — age 32, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, illegal discharge of firearm, theft, criminal mischief and violation of protection order.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.