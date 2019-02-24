Lamar Maqhail Baugh
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.

Mark Caldwell — age 28, 6 feet tall 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing/domestic violence.

Edwin Osiel Figueroa — age 23, 5 feet tall 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide and failure to appear.

Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.

Luciano R. Rodriquez — age 19, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14857, 277-C15672, 277-C15709, 277-C15738, 277-M15682, 277-C15762.

