Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 22, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime with weapon, assault with deadly weapon, accessory, burglary, aggravated robbery, felony menacing and driving under the influence.
Andrew James Browning — age 33, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, dwelling trespass, theft, auto trespass, indecent exposure, ID theft, stalking, trespass, assault, harassment, criminal possession of financial device, criminal possession of ID document, failure to register as sex offender and driving under suspension.
Savannah Mae Nancy Graberino — age 25, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.
Lavaughn Rudolph Milne — age 35, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Quinton Tre Simpson — age 21, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of weapon by previous offender, harassment, violation of protection order, prohibited use of weapon, assault, felony menacing and possession of handgun by juvenile.
Jesse Daniel Smith — age 29, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, illegal discharge of firearm and reckless endangerment.
Janice Renee Williams — age 61, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing, criminal impersonation, false reporting, driving under the influence and driving under restraint.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-M21927, 277-M18856, 277-M22182.