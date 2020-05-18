Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Scott Tyson Brown — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, trespassing, menacing, possession of a weapon by offender, violation of protection order, assault, harassment and robbery.
Amy David — age 34, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Kierstin Ashley Friess — age 27, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on controlled substance, violation of bail bond, violation of protection order, false reporting and theft.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse harassment and menacing.
Anthony Hunt — age 40, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and drugs.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.