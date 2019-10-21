Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.
Robert Lee Porter — age 20, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
James Taylor Thomas Roberson — age 21, 6 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnap to sexually assault and murder.
Jonah Shreve — age 22, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted robbery.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15419, 277-W16492, 277-W16067, 277-M14809, 277-M16506, 277-M15573.