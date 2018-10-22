Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Benton — age 35, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft.
Antonio Demonte Bozeman — age 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Bobby Harris — age 52, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with white hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Luis Hernandez — age 26, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a Schedule I-II controlled substance.
Carroll Ingersoll aka CJ Coston — age 68, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of theft from at risk adult, cyber crime and ID theft.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Nathan Meek — age 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Billy Ruacho — age 48, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173, 277-C15216, 277-W14290.