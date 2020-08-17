Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Allen — age 30, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault/domestic violence.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Anthony Fresquez — age 56, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession.
Jacinto Jonathan Gonzalez — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, providing false information to a pawnbroker and failure to appear.
Brandon Holmquist — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 29, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Christopher Alejandro Sandoval — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of a weapon and theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990, 277-C17913, 277-M17460, 277-C17899, 277-M17732.