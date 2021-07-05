Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Eric Lamar Brown — age 34, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, felony menacing with weapon and disorderly conduct - discharge firearm.
Johnathan Ramon Duran — age 32, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault - strangulation, auto trespass, violation of protection order, felony menacing with weapon, assault, telephone - obstruct service, false imprisonment, harassment, obstructing peace officer, resisting arrest, controlled substance and marijuana with intent to sell.
Raekwon Malik-Deion Futrell — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, stalking, criminal mischief, violation of protection order, menacing, harassment, driving without license and robbery with weapon.
Oscar Granados — age 25, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal mischief, harassment, assault - strangulation, assault, violation of protection order, driving under restraint, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and telephone - obstruct service.
Calvin Bernard Jones — age 48, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation and harassment.
Luis Daniel Perez — age 35, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, theft, driving with revoked license and driving under the influence.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault, child abuse and theft.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605.