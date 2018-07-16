Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Aaron William Adamson, 21, is described as a 130-pound man, 5-feet-10 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Adamson is being sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Tony Estrada, 28, is described as a 190-pound man, 5-feet-8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Estrada is being sought on suspicion of first-degree assault, vehicle eluding and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Charles Nathan Fannin, 36, is described as a 170-pound man, 6-feet-4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fannin is being sought on suspicion of assault, attempt to locate and failure to appear.
John Garnier, 53, is described as a 165-pound man, 5-feet-9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Garnier is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Brennan Lester, 30, is described as a 175-pound man, 5-feet-10 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Lester is being sought on suspicion of escape, menacing, theft and assault.
Joseph Lee Martinez, 37, is described as a 185-pound man, 6-feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Bryce Steele Mora, 33, is described as a 210-pound man, 5-feet-10 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Mora is being sought on suspicion of bribe, failure to appear and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14293, 277-C14853.