Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Moses Rogelio Casados — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, assault - know/reckless cause injury.
Jonathan Paul Oakes — age 35, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking - emotional distress, false reporting during other offense.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Joseph Lee Santiago-Lopez — age 26, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, menace with deadly weapon, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing with weapon and attempted reckless vehicular assault.
Dallas Michael Theiss — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking - threat/repeated communication, felony menacing with weapon, violation of criminal parole order and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.