Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Eric Lamar Brown — age 34, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, felony menacing with weapon and disorderly conduct - discharge firearm.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 32, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, theft, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to report accident, harassment, child abuse, possession of weapon by previous offender and violent crime with weapon.
Kyle Alvin Krueger — age 35, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, assault, harassment and driving under restraint.
Darla Ranay Mulvany — age 44, 5 feet tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, providing false information to pawnbroker, theft, driving without license and expired registration.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault, child abuse and theft.
Denzel James Sanchez — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion or stalking, violation of protection order, tampering, harassment and reckless driving.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004.