Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Cameron Jakai Johnson-Brown — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, identity theft, weapon possession by previous offender, theft, controlled substance charges, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated robbery.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 31, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault cause serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Jorge Anthony Siguenza Martinez — age 31, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, reckless driving, vehicular eluding and harassment.
Alexander Grant Poe — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, firearm - illegal discharge of a weapon, weapons possession by previous offender, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Tyler Jordan Smith — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of murder, assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon and other counts.
Gary Dale Stanley — age 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault by strangulation, false imprisonment and obstructing telephone service.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.