Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Blake Angerer — age 27, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing/domestic violence and possession of Schedule I-II controlled substance.
Freddie Badial — age 55, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Ronald Beecher — age 69, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and identity theft.
Kelly Bobo — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, second-degree burglary and distribution of Schedule I-II controlled substance.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Ronald Lane Kiedinger — age 29, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Christopher Michael Pritt — age 46, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply and failure to appear.
Angel Miracle Sanchez — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Matthew Simpson — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation, aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Bart Dale Sprague — age 49, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173, 277-C15216.