Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 37, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Steven Gerald Coombs — age 52, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Noah Lovato — age 35, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary and domestic violence.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
Victor Vialpando — age 46, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.