Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Brandon Abeyta, 27, is described as a 165-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Abeyta is being sought on suspicion of escape, aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree trespass.
Rabekah Mary Acri, 30, is described as a 180-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Acri is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Charles Nathan Fannin, 36, is described as a 170-pound man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fannin is being sought on suspicion of assault, attempt to locate, failure to appear.
James Ferrante, 44, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ferrante is being sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, escape, second-degree assault and criminal conspiracy.
Leonel Hernandez, 25, is described as a 135-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Charles Valentino Lobato, 31, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lobato is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Cameron Mason, 23, is described as a 190-pound man, 6 feet tall, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Mason is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Dwight Upchurch, 54, is described as a 190-pound man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Upchurch is being sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081.