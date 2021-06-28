Wanted
Eric Lamar Brown — age 34, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, felony menacing with weapon and disorderly conduct - discharge firearm.
Michael Antwane Daniels — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, assault causing known and reckless injury.
Brandon Ray Holmquist — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order and reckless endangerment.
Jesus Manuel Mijarez-Ochoa — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of ID theft, criminal impersonation, provide false information to a pawn broker, motor vehicle theft, assault with deadly weapon, violent crime with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, failure to yield, driving without license, no registration, fictitious plate and no insurance.
George Amando Perez — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of parole order, assault, harassment, weapon possession by previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, prohibited use of weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, DUI vehicle assault, reckless vehicle assault, driving under the influence, driving under the influence, attempt to influence public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container and marijuana in vehicle.
Denzel James Sanchez — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order, tampering, harassment and reckless driving.
Charles Wirsching — age 70, 5 feet tall, 161 pounds, with salt/pepper hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Joshua Zamora — age 28, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, assault, resisting arrest, harassment, motor vehicle theft and theft.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605.