Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Willard Wade Dodd — age 53, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary and kidnapping.
Jerry Flores — age 48, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Kaylea Ann Genske-Halazon — age 33, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear: possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary, assault and trespassing.
Jesus Lujan — age 34, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault, escape and drugs.
Bryant Edward Lynch — age 41, 6 feet tall, 231 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear for assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.