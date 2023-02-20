Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Pauldaryl Williamearl Bolden — age 26, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking.
Delbert John Fleetwood — age 55, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing and violation of protection order.
Jerry Rodrico Hoshour — age 47, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault-strangulation, assault with deadly weapon causing injury, assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order and telephone obstruction.
Michael Lee Lopez — age 38, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing and violation of protection order.
Kyante Shaiquan Maxwell — age 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and theft.
Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, violation of protection order and child abuse.
Gregory David Schaefer — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-C22694, 277-M25569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-C22676, 277-C23011, 277-M23100, 277-W22671.