WantedPikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jackie Demond Ashley — age 39, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and assault causing serious bodily injury.
James Black Burkett — age 60, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, robbery, assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Jordan Lee Copeland — age 24, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, child abuse and harassment.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 32, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
George Amando Perez — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of parole order, harassment, weapon possession by previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, prohibited use of weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, DUI vehicle assault, reckless vehicle assault, driving under the influence, attempt to influence public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, and open container and marijuana in vehicle.
Mycheal Plunkett — age 30, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, escape and second-degree burglary.
Jacob Aaron Sedillo — age 25, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, driving under restraint and criminal mischief.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, and 277-M19149.