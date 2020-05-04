Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Andrew Arellano — age 34, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and violation of a protection order.
Kenneth Kaufmanmagallanez — age 31, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Sean Edward Nelson — age 37, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, vehicular eluding, theft, possession of controlled substance, ID theft, forgery and trespassing.
Latoya Marie Redbird — age 32, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to comply on burglary, assault, menacing, tampering, contraband and controlled substance.
Alex Omar Salgado-Aviles — age 26, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on violation of a protection order.
Clint Sanchez — age 38, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 153 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Roderick Michael Vigil — age 42, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on burglary, assault, harassment and stalking.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.