Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Raekwon Malik-Deion Futrell — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, stalking, criminal mischief, violation of protection order, menacing, harassment, driving without license and robbery with weapon.
Scott Andrew Kiesecoms — age 47, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order and harassment.
Richard Eric Lujan — age 31, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and escape.
Luis Enrique Muniz Jr. — age 25, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapons causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping.
Clint Allen Sanchez — age 39, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, criminal mischief, harassment, trespass and failure to register as sex offender.
Alyssa Rene Smith — age 25, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 131 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of expired license plates, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, child abuse, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, ID theft, possession of financial device and unauthorized use of financial device.
Christopher David Turner — age 41, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-M19909, 277-C19955, 277-C19772.