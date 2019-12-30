Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Timothy Jauan Barron — Age 25, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Randy Ray Bishop — Age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Edward Bonds — Age 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and escape.
Roberto Butierres — Age 38, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Shawn Fontana — Age 31, 6 feet tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of distribution, manufacturing, dispensing and sale of illegal drugs.
Kaylea Ann Genske-Halazon — Age 33, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear: Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary, assault and trespassing.
William Love — Age 48, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Bryant Edward Lynch — Age 41, 6 feet tall, 231 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing.
Lenin Ernesto Matos — Age 34, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, harassment and menacing.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — Age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear for assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.