Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Christopher Harty — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession.
Jacob Siguenza Martinez — age 30, 5 feet 11 inched tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree murder - after deliberation attempt.
Jorge Anthony Siguenza Martinez — age 31, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Jerrie Thornton — age 49, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Michael Alexander White — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18347, 277-M18304, 277-C18271, 277-M18257, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-M18352.