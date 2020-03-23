Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and failure to comply.
Daniel Lee Chavez — age 25, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, violation of a protective order, assault and harassment.
Jose Padilla — age 35, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, DUI and driving under restraint.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Jeremiah Tankersley — age 33, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 191 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession and vehicular eluding.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Martet Lavell Urquhart — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment, harassment and theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M16827, 277-C16806, 277-M16883, 277-M16767, 277-C16694, 277-M16822, 277-M17026, 277-17014, 454-C18063.