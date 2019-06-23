Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jason Todd Aplin — age 39, 6 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, failure to appear and assault on a peace officer.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, fraud and failure to appear.
Gage Odgon Kohler — age 20, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing with a deadly weapon.
Xavier Andru Padilla — age 19, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Danerick Perry — age 23, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and menacing.
Adrian Laron Smith — age 25, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Logan White — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, domestic violence, tampering with a witness and traffic.
Tarek Wright — age 47, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of weapons possession and traffic.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16093, 277-C16121, 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141.