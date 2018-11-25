Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Kevin Davis — age 42, 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, drug distribution/possession and escape.
Ronald Dean Erickson — age 25, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Isaiah Joshua Lee Houston — age 19, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Joshua Johnson — age 28, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of contraband, weapons possession and identity theft.
Neil Murchison — age 31, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of second-degree assault and menacing.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375.