Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Loren Sebastian Allen — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Shawn Joseph Bell — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide, assault, possession of weapon by previous offender, failure to appear and dangerous drugs.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.
Stefanie Miranda Esquibel — age 22, 5 feet tall 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery.
Lamont Howard — age 50, 6 feet, 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Noah Lovato — age 34, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary and domestic violence.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.
Evalena Robb — age 46, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of drug distribution and possession and escape.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W10741, 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-M16055.