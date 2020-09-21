Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Isaiah Kennan Biglow — age 25, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, possession of a weapon by previous offender, witness/victim retaliation, burglary of motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, violation of parole order, theft and harassment.
Christopher Cole — age 43, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 217 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Hank Harris — age 50, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of controlled substance possession and menacing.
Brandon Holmquist — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 29, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Jacob Adam Saunders — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, obstruction, DUI, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident, drug possession and possession of weapon by previous offender.
Daniel Robert Schnieders — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated sex offense, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
