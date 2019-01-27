Lamar Maqhah Baugh
Lamar Maqhah

Baugh
Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.

Nicollette Gheiler — age 25, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of probation violation.

Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.

Troy Merry — age 27, 5 feet tall 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession, menacing, first-degree contraband.

Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.

Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.

Lorenzo Rodriguez — age 26, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.

Zachary Sjogren — age 32, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and child abuse.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15602, 277-M14857, 277-C15672.

