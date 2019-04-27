Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Loren Sebastian Allen — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Isaac Adam Phifer — age 26, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, ID theft, motor vehicle theft and menacing and domestic violence.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and reckless driving.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W10741, 277-M15841, 277-C15962.