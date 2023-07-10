Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Nathan Lee Biebuyck — age 35, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, burglary and assault-strangulation.

Joshua Griffin-Kohn — age 31, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, telephone obstruction and false imprisonment.

Steven Earl Hager — age 60, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, stalking, harassment and retaliation against witness/victim.

Javier Anthony Marquez-Avila — age 20, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint.

Maxmylyan Myles — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury, aggravated juvenile offender, violent juvenile offender causing death/serious bodily injury, intimidation of witness/victim, trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, handgun possession by juvenile, prohibited use of firearm, obstructing peace officer and criminal mischief.

Marlon Richardson — age 39, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, assault, assault-strangulation and violation of protection order.

Charles Anthony Standridge — age 39, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass, harassment, false imprisonment, tampering, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and careless driving resulting in injury.

Tanner Michael Windle — age 41, 6 feet tall, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, criminal mischief and parole violations.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-M23783, 277 – M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23997, 277-M23941.