Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Nelson Alexander Cardona — age 23, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, stalking, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, false reporting-false identification, protection order violation, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
Xavier Marquez Harness — age 25, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.
Michaela Davina Henderson — age 22, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of intimidation of witness/victim, felony menacing and driving while ability impaired.
Rashawn Julian Marquez — age 19, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, discharge firearm, prohibited use of weapon, assault, tampering, harassment, obstruction, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, child abuse, violation of protection order, carrying concealed weapon, marijuana possession, driving under restraint, driving under influence, speeding and providing false information to pawn broker.
Oshane Dwayne Spence — age 27, 6 feet tall, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, burglary armed with weapon, vehicular eluding, theft, motor vehicle theft, auto trespass, failing to report accident, carless driving, no insurance and tampering with evidence.
Joseph Michael Woods — age 23, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459, 277-W20763, 277-C20907, 277-M20990, 277-M21073.