Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Amber Rose Haney — age 26, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death.
Carlos Jose Carrillo — age 18, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of retaliation against victim/witness, stalking and harassment.
Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person of trust, sex assault — pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.
Rashawn Julian Marquez — age 19, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, discharge firearm, prohibited use of weapon, assault, tampering, harassment, obstruction, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, child abuse, violation of protection order, carrying concealed weapon, marijuana possession, driving under restraint, driving under influence, speeding and providing false information to pawnbroker.
Thaddeus James Mercado — age 30, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon and false imprisonment.
Paul Wesley Post — age 37, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, use of stun gun and harassment.
Christopher Malik Wiggins — age 18, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon, violent crime with weapon, violent juvenile offender with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, carrying concealed weapon, handgun possession by a juvenile and defaced firearm.
Joseph Michael Woods — age 23, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W20763, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-M20995, 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21005, 277-M21271, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-M21206, 277-W21201, 277-W21200.