Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Isaac Adam Phifer — age 26, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, ID theft, motor vehicle theft and menacing/domestic violence.
Andrea Voorhiess — also know as Annie Voorhiess, age 40, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of cyber crimes.
Courtney Whoolery — age 36, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of drug possession, theft and wrongs to children.
Stephen Wilson — age 41, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of theft, aggravated robbery and assault.
Amber Alesha Woodford — age 25, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 154 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault and probation violation.
Jacquade Woodley — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, attempt to influence a public servant and weapons possession.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15173, 277-W10741, 277-C15904.