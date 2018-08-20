Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Rabekah Mary Acri, 29, is described as a 180-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Acri is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Frank Arroyo, 61, is described as a 220-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Arroyo is being sought on suspicion of menacing and weapon possession.
Narcisso Herria Blea, 38, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blea is being sought on suspicion of obscenity.
Willie Claiborne, 46, is described as a 290-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Claiborne is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Joycelyne Contreras, 24, is described as a 140-pound woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Contreras is being sought on suspicion of forgery, distribution and theft.
Charles Nathan Fannin, 36, is described as a 170-pound man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes Fannin is being sought on suspicion of assault, attempt to locate, failure to appear.
Randy Parnell, 47, is described as a 163-pound man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Parnell is being sought on suspicion of escape, possession and robbery.
Jonathan Patzel, 28, is described as a 288-pound man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Patzel is being sought on suspicion of menacing and attempted escape.
Christopher Michael Pritt, 46, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with blue eyes. Pritt is being sought on suspicion of failure to comply and failure to appear.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C14853, 277-C14953, 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002.