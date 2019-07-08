Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jason Todd Aplin — age 39, 6 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, failure to appear and assault on a peace officer.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, fraud and failure to appear.
Noah William Burton — age 19, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, violation of parole and theft.
Joseph Dewing — age 49, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, attempted escape and distribution.
Wayne Little — age 50, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 239 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, first-degree burglary, theft and assault.
Maria Morales — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Morales is considered armed and dangerous.
Xavier Andru Padilla — age 19, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeffry Townsend — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141, 277-M15630.