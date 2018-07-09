Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Rebekah Mary Acri, 29, is described as a 180-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Acri is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Aaron William Adamson, 21, is described as a 130-pound man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Adamson is being sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Joseph Lee Martinez, 37, is described as a 185-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Bryce Steele Mora, 33, is described as a 210-pound man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Mora is being sought on suspicion of bribe, failure to appear, failure to comply.
Andrea Romano, 24, is described as a 160-pound woman, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Romano is being sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, traffic and menacing/domestic abuse.
Alexander Ruiz, 37, is described as a 176-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Ruiz is being sought on suspicion of escape and weapons.
Clarence Thompson, 25, is described as a 193-pound man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Thompson is being sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14293, 277-C14853.